Wine, food and a view at Wine Over Water

Saturday, Aug. 25, 6:30-10 p.m., Purple People Bridge

Friends and supporters of Brighton Center will get together for Wine Over Water.

The tasting event includes wine, beer and food from local, regional and national vendors. A full list is on the website.

Guests must be 21 or older. Tickets will be available on both sides of the bridge on the day of the event, or in advance online.

Brighton Center helps individuals and families reach self-sufficiency through family support services, education, employment and leadership.

Tickets are $40 in advance, $50 at the bridge.