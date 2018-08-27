Children & Youth, Event Recap, Fundraising, Health

Polo for Babies supports good work at Children’s

More than 250 people enjoyed an afternoon of polo and raised $20,000 for The Leonidas Foundation.

The fifth annual Polo for Babies charity match featured food, drinks, fun for the kids, and of course an enthusiastic game of the sport of kings.

Proceeds support Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

