Polo for Babies supports good work at Children’s
More than 250 people enjoyed an afternoon of polo and raised $20,000 for The Leonidas Foundation.
The fifth annual Polo for Babies charity match featured food, drinks, fun for the kids, and of course an enthusiastic game of the sport of kings.
Proceeds support Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.
-
-
Kelli Cox and Marie Jergens
-
-
John Michael Bastos
-
-
Dr. Jim Greenberg, Alex Leonidas, Adeline Leonidas, Chris Leonidas, Hayden Leonidas, Betsy Leonidas and Ethan Leonidas
-
-
Team Coastal Ridge and Team Maverick line up for the bowl in, when the referee tosses the ball between the teams to start the match.
-
-
Greg Curvall, Vince Front and Pam Ashmore
-
-
Jim Greenberg, Chris Leonidas, John Michael Bastos and Andy Lallathin
