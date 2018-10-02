Saturday, Oct. 6, noon, Devou Park

DevouGrass Music & Arts Festival will return for its fifth year, bringing together bluegrass bands and crafters. The free event will run from noon until dusk at the Band Shell. Proceeds will benefit the Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky.

“What could be better than spending a beautiful fall day in Devou Park, listening to live bluegrass music and giving back to a great organization like the Children’s Home?” asked Rebekah Gensler, DevouGrass organizer.

Entertainment will include My Brother’s Keeper, Hickory Robot, Misty Mountain String Band and Young Heirlooms. Also on hand will be 20 arts and crafts vendors, food trucks and activities for kids.

devougrass.com