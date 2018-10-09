Habitat’s Rock the Block heading to West College Hill

Saturday, Oct. 13, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Springfield Twp.

Rock the Block, the signature event of Habitat for Humanity, is a neighborhood clean-up day that includes exterior home repair and maintenance projects. This year, it is slated for the West College Hill neighborhood in Springfield Township.

Projects will include making exterior repair to 15 homes; installing a new basketball court at Crutchfield Park; planting a wildflower field; designing and installing a community art project; and multiple painting, landscape and litter clean-up projects. Habitat for Humanity is seeking volunteers to help spearhead the exterior repair initiative.

Rain dates are Oct. 20 or 27.

To volunteer: habitatcincinnati.org/rock-the-block

513-482-5644 or Jen.Kephart@habitatcincinnati.org