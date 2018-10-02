What to Do/See/Hear | Oct. 3-9

By Thomas Consolo

As usual, we’ve got a week chock-full of great events on tap. Unless you’ve teamed up with the Doctor to perfect multidimensional self-projection, though, you’re going to have a pretty tough time stretching yourself thin enough to get to all these. Better pack snacks.

FOTOFOCUS

Yes, it’s finally, officially here. FotoFocus, Cincinnati’s biennial (once again, that’s the one that means every other year) festival of all things photographic, celebrates its fourth incarnation with this weekend’s Biennial Program. It’s the core of the festival, with dozens of events crowded into four days – Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 4-7. Instead of my anointing a few events that sound cool to me, though, I’m going to defer to the expert. Read Cynthia Kukla’s top picks for the weekend in our own FotoFocus preview. Most events are free with the purchase of a $25 Biennial passport.

To give you an idea of the breadth of disciplines involved in what is ostensibly a photography celebration, a few items do deserve further mention:

The Mini Microcinema | 1329 Main St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Sometimes it’s important to remember the basics – like that “movies” comes from “moving pictures.” With that in mind, it makes perfect sense for our friends at the Mini to put on a big to-do for FotoFocus. FotoFocus at the Mini offers hourly screenings of films on Saturday, Oct. 6 and Sunday, Oct. 7 from the theater’s monthlong screening series. There’s also a reception and conversation with filmmaker Miranda July, Sunday at 6 p.m., at the Woodward Theater (across the street at 1404 Main St.). What films did July make? See a screening of “Joanie 4 Jackie 4 Ever” at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 9.

Memorial Hall | 1225 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-977-8838

Composer-pianist Vijay Iyer and Nigerian-American writer and photographer Teju Cole perform “Blind Spot” at 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 6. The interdisciplinary collaboration mixes Cole’s photography and words with a live score performed by Iyer’s trio.

Mercantile Library | 414 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-621-0717

Teju Cole stops by the Merc to talk about “Blind Spot” at 11 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 7.

FESTIVAL

DevouGrass | 1201 Park Drive, Covington, KY 41011; 859-292-2160

Saturday, Oct. 6, 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

This year is the fifth for the DevouGrass Music and Arts Festival. The annual event features live bluegrass music, children’s activities, a kids run and bike ride, food trucks, and arts and crafts vendors. The Kids Run and Ride starts at 10:30 a.m.; the music starts at noon. The full schedule is on the event’s Facebook page.

EXHIBITION

Christ Church Cathedral | 318 E. Fourth St. Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-621-1817

Opens Oct. 9: “Holocaust by Bullets”

We know about the camps, names like Auschwitz and Dachau that are permanently engraved in humanity’s rolls of infamy. An estimated 1.5 million Holocaust victims, though – mostly Jews and Roma – died at the hand of roaming Nazi execution squads. This exhibit covers work led by the Rev. Patrick Desbois, whose team has devoted years to identifying the sites of such mass killings. The exhibit is presented in partnership with Xavier University, the Holocaust & Humanity Center, the Coalition Against Hate and Yahad-In Unum. It runs through Nov. 28.

MUSIC

Bach Ensemble of St. Thomas | 100 Miami Ave., Terrace Park, OH 45174; 513-831-2052

Friday, Oct. 5, 8 p.m.: BEST at the Sorg

Sunday, Oct. 7, 5 p.m.: Bach Vespers

Remember the episode of “MASH” in which Hawkeye tutors Radar on how to woo a classical music fan? If she starts talking about someone you’ve never heard of, he says, just say, “Ahhhh, Bach.” It’s a universal sentiment, as the players of the Bach Ensemble would no doubt agree. They’re readying the new season with a double play, starting with a trip north to Middletown’s Sorg Opera House (63 S. Main St., Middletown, OH 45044). The Friday performance will feature chamber works by Telemann, Handel and (of course) Bach. On Sunday, they’re back home in St. Thomas Episcopal Church for the first of the season’s vespers services. The centerpiece is the cantata “Jesu, der du meine Seele,” BWV 78, written in 1724 in Leipzig.

College-Conservatory of Music | 290 CCM Blvd., Cincinnati, OH 45221; 513-556-4183

Friday, Oct. 5, 8 p.m.: Philharmonia Orchestra

Make no mistake: CCM’s top ensemble is a fine orchestra that many cities would be proud to call their main orchestra. If you think I’m biased as a former member, go hear it yourself. (If you don’t think I’m biased, go hear it anyway.) Music director Mark Gibson leads a sunny program in Corbett Auditorium that includes Elgar’s “In the South” and Dvořák’s Symphony No. 8.

Miami University | Oxford, OH 45056

Friday, Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m.: The “Tigerland” Concert

Monday, Oct. 8, 7:30 p.m.: David Fray

Institutions and organizations closer to Cincinnati proper (see above) often get more attention, but, a few miles up U.S. 27, Miami University offers its community a sizeable and varied roll of musical performances. This week offers two fine examples.

The MU Symphony Orchestra takes the stage at Hall Auditorium (101 S. Campus Ave.) Friday for a program inspired by the Summer Reading Program selection, Wil Haygood’s “Tigerland.” As befits a book that addresses the civil rights movement, the program includes Duke Ellington’s “Three Black Kings” and concludes with Leonard Bernstein’s Symphonic Dances from “West Side Story.”

The university’s Performing Arts Series kicks off Monday with a concert of Mozart and Schubert played by pianist David Fray at the Oxford Community Arts Center (10 S. College Ave.).

Sunday, Oct. 7, 7 p.m. and Tuesday, Oct. 9, 6 p.m.: “A Woman’s Voice”

This program by the city’s contemporary chamber group is a musical reaction to “Snapshot,” part of the Cincinnati Art Museum’s exhibition “Life: Gillian Wearing.” Sunday’s location will be disclosed after ticket purchase. Tuesday’s performance will be held at Cincinnati Art Museum (953 Eden Park Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45202). Music includes works by Clara Schumann, Kajsa Saariaho, Sofia Gubaidulina, Augusta Read Thomas, Helena Winkleman and Joan Tower.

THEATER

College-Conservatory of Music | 290 CCM Blvd., Cincinnati, OH 45221; 513-556-4183

Wednesday, Oct. 3 through Sunday, Oct. 7: “The Government Inspector”

The name may prejudice a visitor, but there’s more than music at CCM. The small but talented theater department opens its season with this 2008 Jeffrey Hatcher adaptation of Nikolai Gogol’s 1834 satirical expose of provincial bureaucracy and corruption. Six performances in Patricia Corbett Theater.

With two stages under its wing, Cincinnati Landmark Productions doesn’t have to go dark for weeks between productions. As one curtain closes, another opens….

“Next to Normal”: Mom, Dad and their two children look as though they’re enjoying an idyllic American life. Beneath the surface, though, none of the characters’ lives is normal. “Next to Normal” takes audiences into the hearts and minds of the characters. Book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey; music by Tom Kitt. Opens Thursday, Oct. 4 and runs through Oct. 21 at the Warsaw Federal Incline Theater (801 Matson Place, Cincinnati OH 45204).

Last chance:

“A Few Good Men”: Go on, you can handle the truth. A lazy military lawyer is inspired by his co-counsel to challenge the military’s core mentality in defending two Marines accused of complicity in the death of a fellow Marine at Guantanamo Bay (pre-9/11). Through Sunday, Oct. 7 at the Covedale Center for the Performing Arts (4990 Glenway Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45238).

VISUAL ART

5th Street Gallery | 150 W. Fifth St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-579-9333

This showcase of local talent is currently featuring the work of 11 artists in paint, pottery, prints, woodwork, sculpture, glass and jewelry. The big story, though, is that the gallery, which for years was in the ground floor of the Macy’s store on Fountain Place, has reopened in a new home in the Millennium Hotel. Check it out the next time you’re walking near the convention center.