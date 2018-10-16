Design Cincinnati to feature Susanna Salk

Friday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Anderson Pavilion at Smale Riverside Park

The Association of Volunteers, an auxiliary for Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, plans its third Design Cincinnati, a home decor lecture and luncheon event presented by ClearArc Capital.

For over 50 years, the auxiliary has raised funds for the hospital, particularly in areas providing care for children with long-term conditions, including occupational and physical therapies. Over five decades, the group has raised more than $4 million.

Guest speaker Susanna Salk is a designer, stylist, stager and author of many design books. She hosts the monthly “At Home With” video series on the Quintessence blog, which captures her visits to the homes of top designers and style makers around the globe.

A morning mimosa meet-and-greet with Salk will open the local event, followed by a luncheon.

Salk’s newest books, “Designers and Their Dogs” and “The Power of Pattern,” will be for sale at the event’s book signing.

Admission starts at $125.

designcincinnati.org