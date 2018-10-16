This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Thursday, Nov. 8, 11:30 a.m., Music Hall

Greg Landsman of Preschool Promise, Dr. Anita Shah of Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and Andrea White, a Habitat for Humanity homeowner, will discuss the three core areas of adverse childhood experiences during National Philanthropy Day.

The theme, “History is Not Destiny,” will run throughout the event, which is being organized by the Association of Fundraising Professionals, Cincinnati Chapter.

The three keynote speakers will focus on the core areas of education, housing and mental health.

Awards will be presented to Dr. Neal H. Mayerson and Dr. Donna Mayerson, Philanthropist of the Year; Finnegan McCarthy, Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy; Rosa Nemec of GE Aviation, Emerging Leader in Philanthropy; John Mongelluzzo, Volunteer of the Year; and bi3 / Jill Miller, Innovator of the Year.

Tickets are $75 until registration closes Oct. 30.

tinyurl.com/2018NPD