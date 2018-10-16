What to Do/See/Hear | Oct. 17-23

By Thomas Consolo

What a difference a week makes. If you were using lingering summer as an excuse not to take advantage of indoor events, that ship has sailed. So, as the days grow shorter and the wind brisker, it’s time to take some time to enjoy the great indoors. Don’t know where to turn? Well, that’s why we’re here, isn’t it. Read on and be reassured.

FOTOFOCUS

The high point of our biennial photography festival – the Biennial Program – has come and gone, but FotoFocus is too big for one weekend. That means there’s a lot left to see, including some exhibits that are just opening. Here’s a sampling.

Opening:

“Outside/In/Inside/Out”: Reception: Thursday, Oct. 18, 4-7 p.m. An exploration of photographs documenting our journeys beyond the planet, from grainy photos of the Mercury 7 and Apollo 11 missions to recent photographs taken with the most advanced photographic technology, like the Hubble Space Telescope. At Thomas More College’s Eva G. Farris Gallery through Nov. 2 (333 Thomas More Parkway, Crestview Hills, KY 41017; 859-344-3300).

“Past the Present”: Reception: Friday, Oct. 19, 6-8 p.m. Tyler Shields creates photographic images using two nearly extinct processes – dye transfer (a favorite of Robert Mapplethorpe’s) and platinum palladium (Alfred Stieglitz was a fan).

At Miller Gallery through Nov. 3 (2715 Erie Ave., Cincinnati OH, 45208; 513-871-4420).

Last chance:

“Finding Kenyon-Barr”: A photographic tour of Cincinnati’s now lost West End neighborhood, photos from Cincinnati Museum Center’s Kenyon-Barr collection, taken in 1959 by the City of Cincinnati just before demolition started to make way for, among other things, I-75. And the construction has yet to stop. Through Tuesday, Oct. 23, presented by DAAP at the University of Cincinnati’s Meyers Gallery in the Steger Student Life Center (2600 Clifton Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45221; 513-556-3088).

FAIR

City Flea | 1230 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Saturday, Oct. 20, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

With the aforementioned arrival of fall, the season for outdoor flea markets is functionally ended. Say farewell by finding one, last hand-crafted treasure. At Washington Park.

FILM

Cincinnati World Cinema | 719 Race St., Cincinnati, 45202; 859-957-3456 (FILM)

Friday, Oct. 19-Sunday, Oct. 21: “Love, Gilda”

When the Shakespeare Company moved up to a new home in Over-the-Rhine, it left behind a theater that was originally created for film, including a long run as home of The Movies repertory and art cinema. The silver screen is back at what is now called the Garfield Theatre, the new home of Cincinnati World Cinema. This weekend, the funny and poignant movie about comedienne Gilda Radner weaves recently discovered audiotapes, interviews with her friends, rare home movies and diaries read by modern day comediennes to look back on her life and career.

The Mini Microcinema | 1329 Main St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Saturday, Oct. 20, 11 a.m.: Lil’s and Lils

Another in the series of animated short films for children. This week’s is a special FotoFocus edition for tweens: The shorts investigate the principles of photography and filmmaking by focusing on stop-motion animation. As always, there also are free bagels from Lil’s Bagels.

MUSIC

Christ Church Cathedral | 318 E. Fourth St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-621-1817

Wednesday, Oct. 17-Sunday, Oct. 21: C.B. Fisk Op. 148 dedication celebration

Organs and churches have gone hand-in-hand for centuries, but Christ Church Cathedral has chosen the road less taken by commissioning a back-to-the-future instrument to install in its Centennial Chapel. Instead of the latest electronic technology, the instrument, by C.B. Fisk Inc., is a 22-stop tracker organ inspired by instruments built in 16th-century Italy. The cathedral is taking the wraps off with a multi-day festival.

Wednesday, Oct. 17: For the official dedicatory recital, early music specialist Francesco Cera performs Italian music and Italian-inspired works by Bach. Unfortunately, it’s sold out. But don’t fret, because….

Thursday, Oct. 18-Saturday, Oct. 20: Cera reprises the program at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. (Register for tickets here .) It’s part of a weekend-long series of performances, presentations and workshops by an international roster of performers, teachers and scholars. More information and registration is available here .

Friday, Oct. 19, 8 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 21, 5 p.m.: Inspired by the Fisk’s Italian flavor, Collegium Cincinnati launches its season with “Vespri Romani,” a recreation of a Roman vespers service from the 17th century. The Fisk organ will be featured along with chant and sacred works by several composers, Carissimi and Frescobaldi being the ones you’re most likely familiar with. A bonus organ mini-recital precedes Friday’s performance at 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra | 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-381-3300

Saturday, Oct. 20, 8 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 21, 2 p.m.: “The Heart of Don Quixote”

One can hear two very different musical takes this weekend on the man of la Mancha. Predictably for a major symphony orchestra, there is Richard Strauss’s tone poem (actually a theme and variations) with CSO principals Ilya Finkelshteyn and Christian Colberg as the Don’s and Sancho Panza’s musical alter egos. It’s a good piece, to be sure, but the interesting part is the first half: Baroque composer Georg Telemann’s “Don Quixote Suite” and Colberg’s own viola concerto (both are CSO premieres). Each movement of Colberg’s concerto represents a character from the Cervantes classic.

And now for something completely different… . The CCJO season kicks off with guest Scott Robinson, who plays many jazz styles on almost every reed instrument made (and trumpet). There are two performances in Robinson’s residency:

Thursday, Oct. 18, 7 p.m.: With the CCJO in the big band series at The Redmoor (3187 Linwood Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45208).

Sunday, Oct. 21, 2 p.m.: With the Phil DeGreg Trio as part of the Jazz@First series at First Unitarian Church (536 Linton St., Cincinnati, OH 45219).

THEATER

College-Conservatory of Music | 290 CCM Blvd., Cincinnati, OH 45221; 513-556-4183

Friday, Oct. 19-Saturday, Oct. 27: “Guys and Dolls”

A couple of weeks ago, CCM’s drama department was center stage. This week, the musical theater department’s got the horse right here. (His name is Paul Revere.) In the department’s 50th anniversary year, they turn to the saga of Nathan Detroit, Sky Masterson and Sister Sarah. It’s Frank Loesser at his best in the show that made Frank Sinatra a movie star, too. If luck is feeling like a lady, there’ll be a ticket left for you.

Last chance:

“The Roommate”: Mix “The Odd Couple” and “Breaking Bad” and you’ll get the vibe of this wickedly funny comedy. Fifty-something Sharon needs a roommate now that she’s divorced and her son has moved out. She gets more than that in Robyn. Through Sunday, Oct. 21, at Playhouse in the Park Shelterhouse Theatre (962 Mount Adams Circle, Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-421-3888).

VISUAL ART

Cincinnati Art Museum | 953 Eden Park Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-721-2787 (ARTS)

Opens Friday, Oct. 19: “The Fabric of India”

Among the acts of the British raj in India was the destruction of the subcontinent’s textile industry. Famed for centuries in Mughal days, the products were seen as competition for the great English textile companies. Only after independence did Indian makers begin to reclaim this artistic legacy. CAM’s new exhibit, coincidentally organized by the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, showcases the finest examples from the V&A’s world-renowned collection together with masterpieces from international partners, leading designers and pieces from CAM’s permanent collection. Runs through Jan. 6.

21c Museum Hotel | 609 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-578-6600

Opens Friday, Oct. 19, 7 p.m.: “Truth or Dare – A Reality Show”

The name says it right up front: 21c is more than just a hotel. Each hotel in the chain boasts a showplace for art. The latest exhibition downtown is of works by Federico Solmi, a multidisciplinary artist who uses emerging technologies to reveal the hypocrisies in contemporary society, making art with political and social commentary. The works in “Truth or Dare” emphasize the importance of questioning both what we think we know and believe.