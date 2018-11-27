JDRF sets Bourbon & BowTie Bash fundraising record

The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation hosted its annual Bourbon & BowTie Bash and – for the fifth consecutive year – set a fundraising record. More than $300,000 was raised to fund type 1 diabetes research.

The event featured bourbon and cocktail tastings, a silent auction, dancing, a fashion show and more.

JDRF Executive Director Melissa Newman attributes this year’s success to the Fund a Cure video. “One of our young professional volunteers, Brooke Dorger, was very brave in sharing her story of the realities and challenges of living with T1D,” Newman said. “Guests were educated by her story, and also moved to donate.”

