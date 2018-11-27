JDRF sets Bourbon & BowTie Bash fundraising record
The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation hosted its annual Bourbon & BowTie Bash and – for the fifth consecutive year – set a fundraising record. More than $300,000 was raised to fund type 1 diabetes research.
The event featured bourbon and cocktail tastings, a silent auction, dancing, a fashion show and more.
JDRF Executive Director Melissa Newman attributes this year’s success to the Fund a Cure video. “One of our young professional volunteers, Brooke Dorger, was very brave in sharing her story of the realities and challenges of living with T1D,” Newman said. “Guests were educated by her story, and also moved to donate.”
Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.
Performance artist from Cincinnati Circus
Jackie Oney, Melissa Newman and Becky Gaible
Guests danced throughout the evening.
Emcee Bob Herzog with JDRF Executive Director Melissa Newman
Emcee Bob Herzog
Nick Mills presenting to judges Molly Wellmann with Molly’s Brands, Ed Bley with Rising Tide Spirits and Bill Whitlow from Rich’s Proper
Bourbon & BowTie Bash guests
Event co-founders Paul Ramstetter, Jordan Hughes, Jason Huebner, Ryan Klekar, Shelley Cotton, Sean Lee, emcee Bob Herzog and co-founder Robin Carnes. (Not pictured: Burke Neville)
Best Bartender competitors: Halichea Edwards, AdamMichael Gesell, Tyke Solomon, Scott Augsburger and Nick Mills
Aerial bartender from Cincinnati Circus
