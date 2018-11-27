New Life Furniture Bank hosted its inaugural fundraising gala at the Cincinnati Masonic Center ballroom. More than 350 guests raised nearly $30,000 to help fund pickup, cleanup and placement of donated furniture for Cincinnati families in need.

The gala featured a design challenge with several interior design firms creating vignettes using one piece of donated furniture from NLFB. Participants included Bello Design Group – Kent Shaw and Christie Crawford; Bolce Interior Image – Beau Bolce and John Hinger; David A. Millett Inc. – David Millett and Matthew Millett; Dwellings on Madison – Grace Jones and Jeff Geoberti; Evolo Design – Jay Takach; Fiora Design – Meg Fiora; and High Street’s Matt Knotts.

The gala also honored Jacquie Denny and Brian Graves, co-founders of Everything But The House, and Peter McCreary (posthumously), owner/president of Junk King Cincinnati/Dayton with the Golden Chair Award.

