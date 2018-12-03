Joining forces to fight homelessness

Thursday, Dec. 13, 5:30-10 p.m., Newport Syndicate

“It Takes a Coalition” is the theme of the Greater Cincinnati Coalition for the Homeless’ annual dinner and awards ceremony. With more than 60 member agencies and organizations, the coalition worked with residents to save more than 830 units of affordable housing over the past year.

The dinner will include an awards program, music, dancing and a silent auction. Organizers view the evening as an opportunity to honor the individuals, agencies and organizations that make a difference, raise awareness or raise funds to eliminate homelessness in Cincinnati.

Tickets are $75.

513-421-7803, cincihomeless.org