‘Amahl’ returns to stage for holiday performances

Friday, Dec. 21, and Saturday, Dec. 22, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 23, 2 p.m.; Gallagher Center Theater, Xavier University

This December, the Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra and Madcap Puppets will bring back their popular production of Gian Carlo Menotti’s “Amahl and the Night Visitors” for three shows. The production features larger-than-life puppets.

The chamber opera tells the tale of the shepherd boy Amahl, his mother and their miraculous, life-changing encounter with Three Wise Men searching for the Christ Child.

Mischa Sella, 12, will play Amahl. Mischa began his solo career in the Cincinnati Opera production of Puccini’s “La Bohème.” He has been a member of the Cincinnati Boy Choir for three years.

Maria Miller will portray the mother, with Ken Shaw as King Balthazar and Thomas Dreeze as King Melchior. Dr. Tom Merrill, director of the Center of Innovation at Xavier University, will conduct.

Tickets are $30 for adults, $10 for children and students.

ccocincinnati.org