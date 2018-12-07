Friday, Jan. 25, 6:30 p.m., Music Hall

Many of Cincinnati’s finest performers will join students from the School for the Creative and Performing Arts onstage during “The Future of the Arts Gala,” following weeks of mentorship and collaboration.

The event will feature performances by the Cincinnati Ballet, Cincinnati Opera, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Pops Orchestra, May Festival and SCPA

For more than 40 years, the school’s mission has been to provide a world-class artistic and educational experience for students.

“Providing students with opportunities to work alongside outstanding professional artists in our community rounds out the exceptional educational experience that SCPA strives to achieve,” said Principal Michael Owens.

Tax dollars cover the cost of academic education; however, SCPA must raise more than $500,000 annually to support the expenses of the artistic program.

Tickets, which include cocktails, dinner, the program and valet parking, are $150.