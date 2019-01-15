Aim of Cincinnati’s Table: Building bridges in the community

The best conversations start around the dinner table, with good food and friends drawn near.
The Welcome Project has partnered with United Way for Cincinnati’s Table, a 13-month series of neighborhood meals focused around a theme. The events feature food cooked by a local individual from each neighborhood as well as an immigrant or refugee, along with the work of a local artist.
The series kicked off in October with a “repair/restore”-themed meal in Mount Healthy. The series will wrap up in October 2019 with a potluck and a cookbook featuring all of the chefs, artists and organizations that participated in the event.