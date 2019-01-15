Aim of Cincinnati’s Table: Building bridges in the community

Cincinnati’s Table event at Tikkun Farm

The best conversations start around the dinner table, with good food and friends drawn near.

The Welcome Project has partnered with United Way for Cincinnati’s Table, a 13-month series of neighborhood meals focused around a theme. The events feature food cooked by a local individual from each neighborhood as well as an immigrant or refugee, along with the work of a local artist.

The series kicked off in October with a “repair/restore”-themed meal in Mount Healthy. The series will wrap up in October 2019 with a potluck and a cookbook featuring all of the chefs, artists and organizations that participated in the event.

Photos by Biz Young



Stacy Sims, executive director of Mindful Music Moments, led an exercise in mindfulness during the November event.

Volunteer Jane Kammer Habig, chef Alaa Chammaa and Amy Hyde, a member of Miller’s team, at the November event

Syrian cuisine prepared by Alaa Chammaa at the November event at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection

Alaa Chammaa of Souvenir catering with her daughter at the November Cincinnati’s Table

Palestinian cuisine was featured at the event at Tikkun Farm.

Guests at Cincinnati’s Table event in October

Table cloths were hand-sewn by the women of The Welcome Project for the October Cincinnati’s Table.

Jeffrey Miller of the Epicure Cincinnati project and George Abughosh, who provided Palestinian cuisine, at the October event

Jeffrey Miller and team provided side dishes in October.