Event Recap, Performing Arts, Recognition

CCO salutes Brett Stover at Magic of Musik gala

by  • 
CCO Gala Brett Stover
CCO music director Eckart Preu, honoree Brett Stover and event chair Roxanne Qualls

The Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra’s Magic of Musik gala offered a night filled with music and memories.

Four herald trumpeters invited guests to dinner in the Hall of Mirrors at the Hilton Netherland Plaza. Guests were entertained by CCO music director Eckart Preu at the piano. Other musicians included CCO principal trumpet Ashley Hall, principal viola Heidi Yenney and the CCO Brass Quintet.

Brett Stover received the Pinnacle Award for Arts Excellence and Advocacy for his dedication to numerous arts organizations in Cincinnati.

Photos by Phil Groshong

  • CCO Gala Brett Stover
    Hall of Mirrors
  • CCO Gala Brett Stover
    Caitlin Needham, CCO board president Wes Needham, CCO principal trumpet Ashley Hall
  • CCO Gala Brett Stover
    Elizabeth Mullenix, Molly Milligan, Dan Pfahl, Cynthia Lewis, Michael Moore and Chris Milligan
  • CCO Gala Brett Stover
    Alice Rogers Uhl, Joyce Elkus, Jim Sammarco and Ruthann Sammarco
  • CCO Gala Brett Stover
    Luis Martinez, Rachel Chavez, Robert Chavez, Debra Chavez and Rob Chavez
  • CCO Gala Brett Stover
    Brett Stover, Trish Bryan, Eckart Preu and Mel Kuempel
  • CCO Gala Brett Stover
    Kaoru Suzuki, Angelique Verbarg, Kate Rath and Terry Rath
  • CCO Gala Brett Stover
    Barbara Gould, Brett Stover, Jim Willis and Ronna Willis
  • CCO Gala Brett Stover
    Carol and Bob Olson with Ginger Warner
  • CCO Gala Brett Stover
    Brett Stover, Barbara Kellar and Larry Kellar

Leave a Reply