CCO salutes Brett Stover at Magic of Musik gala

CCO music director Eckart Preu, honoree Brett Stover and event chair Roxanne Qualls

The Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra’s Magic of Musik gala offered a night filled with music and memories.

Four herald trumpeters invited guests to dinner in the Hall of Mirrors at the Hilton Netherland Plaza. Guests were entertained by CCO music director Eckart Preu at the piano. Other musicians included CCO principal trumpet Ashley Hall, principal viola Heidi Yenney and the CCO Brass Quintet.

Brett Stover received the Pinnacle Award for Arts Excellence and Advocacy for his dedication to numerous arts organizations in Cincinnati.

Photos by Phil Groshong

Hall of Mirrors

Caitlin Needham, CCO board president Wes Needham, CCO principal trumpet Ashley Hall

Elizabeth Mullenix, Molly Milligan, Dan Pfahl, Cynthia Lewis, Michael Moore and Chris Milligan

Alice Rogers Uhl, Joyce Elkus, Jim Sammarco and Ruthann Sammarco

Luis Martinez, Rachel Chavez, Robert Chavez, Debra Chavez and Rob Chavez

Brett Stover, Trish Bryan, Eckart Preu and Mel Kuempel

Kaoru Suzuki, Angelique Verbarg, Kate Rath and Terry Rath

Barbara Gould, Brett Stover, Jim Willis and Ronna Willis

Carol and Bob Olson with Ginger Warner

Brett Stover, Barbara Kellar and Larry Kellar