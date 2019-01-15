CCO salutes Brett Stover at Magic of Musik gala

The Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra’s Magic of Musik gala offered a night filled with music and memories.
Four herald trumpeters invited guests to dinner in the Hall of Mirrors at the Hilton Netherland Plaza. Guests were entertained by CCO music director Eckart Preu at the piano. Other musicians included CCO principal trumpet Ashley Hall, principal viola Heidi Yenney and the CCO Brass Quintet.
Brett Stover received the Pinnacle Award for Arts Excellence and Advocacy for his dedication to numerous arts organizations in Cincinnati.