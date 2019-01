The Osgood family: (back) Braxton, Leah and Chad; (front) Ryder, Delaney and Bentley

More than 70 people gathered for November’s Cocktails for a Cure, a fundraiser for JDRF Southwest Ohio.

The event – held in honor of Bentley Osgood, who was recently diagnosed with type 1 diabetes – raised more than $7,500 to help JDRF fund research.

Presenting sponsors were Craftsman Properties and Dwellings. Local 12 anchor Liz Bonis was emcee.



Sean and Meghan Cole of Craftsman Properties

Emcee Liz Bonis from Local 12

Hadley George, Jackie Oney and Melissa Newman of the JDRF staff