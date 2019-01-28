Secret ArtWorks from The Banks draws 1,000 guests for fundraiser supporting local artists

More than 1,000 people gathered at the former Howl at the Moon for the Secret ArtWorks from the Banks fundraiser. The art sale – with a collection of 1,000 mini-masterpieces only inches tall – kept the artists’ identities secret from buyers until after they had made their purchases.

Guests indulged in light bites from dozens of restaurants and danced to the music of soul/funk group AfroChine and DJ Pillo.

Proceeds will help support ArtWorks’ programming, in addition to local artists.

Photos by Bergette Photography

Garry and Amber Horton

Darlene Mason and committee member Kitalena Mason

Craig Beachler, Jenny Ustick, Carlos Diaz-Brito and Asia Underwood

Emcee Penny Tration with co-chairs Michael Betz and Barbara Hauser

ArtWorks CEO Tamara Harkavy