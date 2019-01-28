GreenLight Fund celebrates investment in Family Independence Initiative

GreenLight Fund Cincinnati’s 2018 Cinnovation event celebrated the launch of the Family Independence Initiative.
More than 200 people, all committed to investing directly in low-income families, attended. The event featured a spoken word performance by Florence Malone and speeches by GreenLight Executive Director Tara Noland, FII National CEO Jesus Gerena and FII Cincinnati director Vashti Rutledge.
Money raised at Cinnovation supports GreenLight Fund’s partnership with the Family Independence Initiative.