GreenLight Fund celebrates investment in Family Independence Initiative

GreenLight Fund Cincinnati’s 2018 Cinnovation event celebrated the launch of the Family Independence Initiative.

More than 200 people, all committed to investing directly in low-income families, attended. The event featured a spoken word performance by Florence Malone and speeches by GreenLight Executive Director Tara Noland, FII National CEO Jesus Gerena and FII Cincinnati director Vashti Rutledge.

Money raised at Cinnovation supports GreenLight Fund’s partnership with the Family Independence Initiative.

Photos by Leigh Taylor

  • GreenLight Family Independence Initiative
    Florence Malone shares her poem about investing in families in our community.
  • GreenLight Family Independence Initiative
    FII Family Partners Kristyn Bridges, Ryan Wyche, Carla Belcher and Nicole Lee
  • GreenLight Family Independence Initiative
    GreenLight board members: Dr. Rob Kahn, CPS Superintendent Laura Mitchell and Audrey Treasure
  • GreenLight Family Independence Initiative
    FII Family Partners Herman and Danyetta Najoli
  • GreenLight Family Independence Initiative
    Greater Cincinnati Foundation President/CEO Ellen Katz and GreenLight board member Robin Davis
  • GreenLight Family Independence Initiative
    Paaras Parker
  • GreenLight Family Independence Initiative
    Dora Anim, Valerie Perez, FII CEO Jesus Gerena and Jaclyn Sablosky
  • GreenLight Family Independence Initiative
    Brendon Cull and Cincinnati Councilman Greg Landsman
  • GreenLight Family Independence Initiative
    Alana Pepper and FII Cincinnati director Vashti Rutledge
  • GreenLight Family Independence Initiative
    GreenLight founding investor Tony Woods, board member Chip Workman, Kathryn Woods and Abby Workman
  • GreenLight Family Independence Initiative
    Tim and Laura Schigel
  • GreenLight Family Independence Initiative
    Jack Geiger and GreenLight Executive Director Tara Noland
  • P-Greenlight Family Independence Initiative
    Meagen and Bob Deck
  • P-Greenlight Family Independence Initiative
    Eric Avner and Dani Issacsohn
  • P-Greenlight Family Independence Initiative
    Mary Pitcairn and Barbara Schaefer
  • P-Greenlight Family Independence Initiative
    GreenLight founding investor Dan Fleming with Clare and Tony Blankemeyer
  • P-Greenlight Family Independence Initiative
    Board member Tom Shepherd with GreenLight board chair John Simon
  • P-Greenlight Family Independence Initiative
    Spoken word artist Florence Malone with United Way interim president Ross Meyer and Emilie Meyer

