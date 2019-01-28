Magnified Giving marks 10 years promoting youth philanthropy

Magnified Giving celebrated 10 years of student philanthropy education with a recent dinner.
For the past decade, the nonprofit has partnered with high schools and middle schools by giving groups of students $1,000 and inviting them to invest this money in the local nonprofit community.
Magnified Giving has worked with more than 100 schools, involving over 19,000 students and donating more than $700,000 to local nonprofits.
Katelyn Sussli received the Next Generation of Philanthropy award during the celebration.