Gifts/Grants, Recognition

Cincinnati Woman’s Club honors 18 scholarship recipients

by  • 

The Cincinnati Woman’s Club recognized 18 young women pursuing degrees from the University of Cincinnati and the Art Academy. The students are receiving a total of $58,900 in scholarships from the CWC in 2018-2019.

Sponsoring scholarships is a 90-year tradition of the club, which celebrates its 125th anniversary this year. The Founders Scholarship was created to mark the milestone by supporting a student pursuing a postgraduate degree.

In addition to the financial awards, the scholarship program includes mentoring and networking opportunities with club members for recipients.

Nancy Zimpher, former UC president, was the keynote speaker. Her topic was “Looking Ahead: Developing Your Theory of Leadership.”

  • Cincinnati Woman's Club Scholarship
    Cora Weisenbach, UC Undergraduate Scholar, and Jackie Gardiner
  • Cincinnati Woman's Club Scholarship
    Jill Haft; Katie Preston, UC Undergraduate Scholar; Ellen Hartsburg, CWC Thomas Scholar; and Jill Staubitz
  • Cincinnati Woman's Club Scholarship
    Morgan Beatty, UC Undergraduate Scholar; Carol Wiggers; Erika Kusche, UC Undergraduate Scholar
  • Cincinnati Woman's Club Scholarship
    Connie Dreyfoos; Allison Flanigan, Founders Scholar; and Brittany Oestreicher, UC Undergraduate Scholar
  • Cincinnati Woman's Club Scholarship
    Sarella Walton; Kelly Watson, Chatfield College director of development; Sharlyse Young, Chatfield student; and Diane Carney
  • Cincinnati Woman's Club Scholarship
    Betty Tonne; and Megan Williams, UC Undergraduate Scholar
  • Cincinnati Woman's Club Scholarship
    Cora Weisenbach, UC Undergraduate Scholar; Jackie Gardiner; Nip Becker; and Taylor Paschal, UC Undergraduate Scholar
  • Cincinnati Woman's Club Scholarship
    Sidney Stone, UC Undergraduate Scholar, and Ann Kranbuhl
  • Cincinnati Woman's Club Scholarship
    Katie Preston, UC Undergraduate Scholar, and Jill Haft
  • Cincinnati Woman's Club Scholarship
    Ellen Hartsburg, CWC Thomas Scholar, and Jill Staubitz
  • Cincinnati Woman's Club Scholarship
    Sandy Kohn and Sabrina Pachla, Art Academy Scholar
  • Cincinnati Woman's Club Scholarship
    Morgan Beatty, UC Undergraduate Scholar, and Carol Wiggers
  • Cincinnati Woman's Club Scholarship
    Savannah Vagedes, Art Academy Scholar, and Sarita Naegel
  • Cincinnati Woman's Club Scholarship
    Kathy Startsman and Sue Kelly
  • Cincinnati Woman's Club Scholarship
    Nancy Zimpher, keynote speaker, and Marilyn Duke
  • Cincinnati Woman's Club Scholarship
    Nancy Virgulak and Cecilia Padilla, Art Academy Scholar
  • Cincinnati Woman's Club Scholarship
    Sabrina Pachla, Art Academy Scholar; Sandy Kohn; and Nizza Rodriguez Ortiz, Art Academy Scholar
  • Cincinnati Woman's Club Scholarship
    Lisa Burke, assistant director of scholarships, UC Financial Aid Office; Brittany Oestreicher, UC Undergraduate Scholar; and Allison Flanigan, CWC Founders Scholar
  • Cincinnati Woman's Club Scholarship
    Janet McDaniel and Elena Villalon, Nippert Scholar
  • Cincinnati Woman's Club Scholarship
    Marty Humes and Nancy Zimpher
  • Cincinnati Woman's Club Scholarship
    Kelly Watson, Chatfield College development director; Sharlyse Young, Chatfield College student; Jackie Gardiner; and Anne Castleberry
  • Cincinnati Woman's Club Scholarship
    Elena Villalon, Nippert Scholar performing “en proie a la tristesse,” from Rossini’s Le Comte Ory
  • Cincinnati Woman's Club Scholarship
    Keynote speaker Nancy Zimpher, former UC president


