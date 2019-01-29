Cincinnati Woman’s Club honors 18 scholarship recipients

The Cincinnati Woman’s Club recognized 18 young women pursuing degrees from the University of Cincinnati and the Art Academy. The students are receiving a total of $58,900 in scholarships from the CWC in 2018-2019.
Sponsoring scholarships is a 90-year tradition of the club, which celebrates its 125th anniversary this year. The Founders Scholarship was created to mark the milestone by supporting a student pursuing a postgraduate degree.
In addition to the financial awards, the scholarship program includes mentoring and networking opportunities with club members for recipients.
Nancy Zimpher, former UC president, was the keynote speaker. Her topic was “Looking Ahead: Developing Your Theory of Leadership.”