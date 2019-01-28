Cincinnati Observatory presents traveling “52 Weeks of Astronomy” outreach program

Dean Regas, outreach astronomer at the Cincinnati Observatory

In 2019, the Cincinnati Observatory will take telescopes to neighborhood residents – hosting a free outreach program in each of the city’s 52 neighborhoods over 52 weeks.

The observatory will partner with Cincinnati Public Schools, Public Libraries of Cincinnati and Hamilton County, Cincinnati Parks, community centers and churches to deliver an average of one program per week.Programs are free and open to the public unless otherwise stated. Afternoon programs include safe solar viewing, while nighttime events include stargazing with the telescopes (weather permitting). February outreach will be held at the Corryville Library, Winton Place Youth Center and the Cincinnati Art Museum.

cincinnatiobservatory.org, click on “Public Events”

