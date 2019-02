The Cincinnati Hamilton County Community Action Agency introduced Mark B. Lawson, its new CEO and president, at its 54th annual luncheon. The event also recognized leaders who help build the agency’s mission of inspiring dreams and improving lives.

Community Action Agency provides supportive services for temporary hardship among low- to moderate-income families.



Mark B. Lawson, Gwen L. Robinson, Chandra Mathews-Smith, Charla Weis, Michael Scruggs and Courtis Fuller

Sedrick Denson, David Mann and Tyran Stallings

Mark B. Lawson with Stephanie Moes, who received the Ted Berry Award

Mark B. Lawson and H.A. Musser

Bridge Builder Award recipients Michael Beck, Betsy Buchanan and John E. Harris Jr. with Mark Lawson, president and CEO

Mayor John Cranley

The Walnut Hills Jazz Band performed.