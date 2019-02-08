Student-led fashion show to benefit Dragonfly Foundation

(Back) Becca Thompson, Maya Goldenberg, Molly Ferguson, Grace Mirande, Sammi Miller, Zaynab Syed, Eva Armbruster; (front) Gaby Pereda, Grace Zhang, Carly Sandow and Abby Pescovitz

Friday, Feb. 15, 6:30 p.m., Sycamore High School



Sycamore High School students will share their creativity and philanthropic support for the Dragonfly Foundation with the 13th annual Fashion for the Cure.

The event features student-made designs, fashions from local retailers, a basket raffle, silent auction and some amazing Dragonfly kids.

Dragonfly kids will rock the runway wearing T-shirts they designed, alongside high school fashion students wearing custom-designed clothing. Other students will model clothing from Bridal and Formal and Folchi’s Tuxedos & Menswear, as well as casual clothing from TJ Maxx and Rose & Remington.

Tickets start at $15.

dragonfly.org/fftc