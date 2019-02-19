Tim Mettey, Matthew 25’s CEO, declares humanitarian crisis in Haiti, calls for aid, supplies

Video still from recent unrest in Haiti Courtesy Matthew 25: Ministries

Days of violent protests have created a humanitarian crisis in Haiti, according to Tim Mettey, CEO of Matthew 25: Ministries, a humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization headquartered in Cincinnati.



“This situation is the equivalent of a humanitarian earthquake,” Mettey said. “We have many friends and partners in Haiti, and the descriptions they are providing are horrific. These people are our neighbors, and it is our responsibility to do everything we can to help them survive and recover from this disaster.”



Tim Mettey, Matthew 25: Ministries CEO, distributing food and engaging with children at an orphanage in Port au Prince during a previous trip to Haiti in 2018.

Currently, prices on necessities like food and water have increased beyond the ability of people to pay for them. Access to these supplies is rapidly disappearing.



Matthew 25: Ministries is calling for help for the people of Haiti. Needed supplies include:

Nonperishable food, such as pull-top canned vegetables and fruits; ready-to-eat dry goods such as nuts, peanut butter, dried fruits, granola and trail mixes; jerkies; and ready-to eat meals

Bottled water, 12- and 24-case packs

Personal care products such as antibacterial soap, hand sanitizer, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, body wash, deodorant and lotion

Baby and infant supplies such as diapers, wipes, diaper rash ointment, baby wash, baby shampoo, baby lotion

First-aid items such as bandages, gauze, pads, first-aid tape, antiseptic creams, hydrogen peroxide, alcohol, latex gloves and instant cold packs

Cleaning supplies such as laundry detergents, general cleaner, sponges, bleach (powdered form), mops, scrub brushes, buckets and rubber gloves

Paper products such as toilet paper and paper towels



Donations may be dropped off Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The facility is located at 11060 Kenwood Road in Blue Ash.



Matthew 25: Ministries has worked to improve conditions in Haiti through humanitarian aid donations since 1998.

m25m.org or facebook.com/m25m.org