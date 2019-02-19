Dragonfly Foundation planning for masquerade ball

Andrea Lucke deStefano, Dragonfly Grand Gala chair

Saturday, March 2, 5:30-11 p.m., Music Hall Ballroom



The Dragonfly Foundation’s ninth annual Grand Gala has relocated to Music Hall.

The event, hosted by Huntington Bank, will be a formal masquerade ball. It will include cocktails, formal dinner, a silent auction and live music by Endless Summer Band.

Dress is black tie optional. Event chair is Andrea Lucke deStefano.

The Dragonfly Foundation offers emotional, relational and practical support for young cancer patients and their families.

Tickets are $200.

dragonflygala.org

