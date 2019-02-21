People Working Cooperatively to Host 3rd Annual ToolBelt Ball Fundraiser in March

Saturday, March 23, 6 p.m., Jack Casino
People Working Cooperatively will host its third annual ToolBelt Ball. The fundraiser will raise money for home modifications for people with disabilities and low-income, elderly homeowners.
Plans for the black-tie affair include a cocktail reception, art installation by local artists, entertainment and a three-course dinner. Attendees will be able to participate in raffles, the popular wine and bourbon cork pull, a silent auction and more. All proceeds will benefit PWC’s Modification for Mobility program.
The event is chaired by Chris and Misha Bell.
Tickets are $150.
bit.ly/toolbeltball2018