People Working Cooperatively to Host 3rd Annual ToolBelt Ball Fundraiser in March

ToolBelt Ball committee: John Westrup, Ann Blocksom, Matt Miele, Teresa Huxel, Chris Bell, Misha Bell, Martha Miele, Jock Pitts, Jody Aschendorf, Anne McKinney, Kelsey Eilers, Ron Henlein, David Denny and Victoria Gayotin

Saturday, March 23, 6 p.m., Jack Casino



People Working Cooperatively will host its third annual ToolBelt Ball. The fundraiser will raise money for home modifications for people with disabilities and low-income, elderly homeowners.

Plans for the black-tie affair include a cocktail reception, art installation by local artists, entertainment and a three-course dinner. Attendees will be able to participate in raffles, the popular wine and bourbon cork pull, a silent auction and more. All proceeds will benefit PWC’s Modification for Mobility program.

The event is chaired by Chris and Misha Bell.

Tickets are $150.

bit.ly/toolbeltball2018