Young Professionals Choral Collective

Saturday, March 9, 6-11 p.m., Cincinnati Masonic Center



The annual gala of the Young Professionals Choral Collective will explore the interconnectedness of truth and justice and the role each plays in American culture. The musical program will range from historical works to contemporary anthems.

The evening will start out with a VIP cabaret dinner. After the choral, YPCC will host a dance party with the Cincy Brass.

Tickets are $45 or $95 for a VIP experience.

ypccsing.org