Social Venture Partners reveals 12 Fast Pitch finalists

Thursday, March 14, 5:30 p.m., Duke Energy Convention Center



Social Venture Partners reviewed proposals from 23 nonprofits and cut the field to 12 finalists in its annual Fast Pitch. The finalists will compete for cash and prizes totaling more than $40,000.

Each pitch was different, but all fit into the required three-minute format. Before the event, nonprofit pitchers were trained in telling effective, powerful stories. SVP coaches worked with and encouraged candidates. After all the Fast Pitches, the partners voted for the finalists.

“Selecting the 12 finalists was really difficult this year,” said Carrie Johnson, SVP board chair. “The semifinalists were all very well prepared and had clearly spent a lot of time practicing their pitches.”

The 12 finalists

1N5

Adventure Crew

Angel’s Rest Animal Sanctuary

Girl Scouts of Western Ohio

Give Back Cincinnati

Magnified Giving

Pets for Patients

The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati

The Health Collaborative

UpSpring

Vivian’s Victory

Wesley Chapel Mission Center

Now in its sixth year, SVP’s Fast Pitch connects social innovators with business and philanthropic leaders who help them tell their stories and amplify their impact. Through the three-month program, selected nonprofits craft their stories through workshops and coaching. Tickets start at $45.

svpfastpitch2019.eventbrite.com