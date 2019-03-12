Mercy Neighborhood Ministries to host annual Hoops & Hops fundraiser at Purcell Marian High School

Hoops and Hops co-chairs Ben Suer and Tim Reilly

Saturday, March 23, 6 p.m., Purcell Marian High School



Mercy Neighborhood Ministries’ third Annual Hoops & Hops promises to be an NCAA viewing party to rival all others. Guests will be treated to a room full of 70-inch televisions broadcasting tournament games; tasty appetizers; a selection of local beers; raffles; and more.

The evening’s signature event will be the $10,000 Half-Court Shot contest sponsored by Taft’s Ale House. Participating teams designate members to take half-court shots, with the winning team taking home the $10,000 prize. Other major event sponsors include Horan, Mercy Health, Messer Construction Co., Nelson Stark, and Peck Hannaford & Briggs.

Admission is $10. Attendees must be at least 21 years old.

513-751-2500 x204 or mercyneighborhoodministries.org/Hoops_Hops.asp