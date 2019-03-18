Writer Helen Thorpe to speak at Woman’s City Club Forum

Speaker and author Helen Thorpe

Wednesday, April 3, 7 p.m., Memorial Hall



Award-winning author and journalist Helen Thorpe will keynote the Woman’s City Club of Greater Cincinnati’s 26th annual National Speaker Forum and Fundraiser.

In her talk, she will explore what it means to “be American” as she presents her perspectives on immigration, multiculturalism and America’s role on the global stage.

Thorpe’s work has appeared in multiple periodicals, including The New York Times Magazine and The New Yorker. Her radio stories have aired on “This American Life” and “Sound Print.” Her narrative nonfiction work documents such issues as immigrants, refugees and veterans of foreign conflicts. Thorpe’s books are “Soldier Girls,” “Just Like Us” and “The Newcomers.”

Tickets are $40 general admission or $140 for the private reception.

513-977-8838 or memorialhallotr.com/cincinnati-shows