Addiction Services Council marks 70 years of service

At its 70th Anniversary Gala, the Addiction Services Council launched a corporate sponsorship program to help families affected by addiction.

The opioid crisis is widespread, with 7 of 10 families in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky affected by addiction.

The gala, “1949 Rewind in Time,” included dinner, music and dancing, and an inspirational message from national speaker Amy B.

Sponsors included Crossroads Community Church, the Rowland family, Reset Business Consulting, Legacy Global Consulting and Tom and Genny Sedler.



