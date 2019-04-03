Event Recap, Fundraising, Social Services

Addiction Services Council marks 70 years of service

At its 70th Anniversary Gala, the Addiction Services Council launched a corporate sponsorship program to help families affected by addiction.

The opioid crisis is widespread, with 7 of 10 families in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky affected by addiction.

The gala, “1949 Rewind in Time,” included dinner, music and dancing, and an inspirational message from national speaker Amy B.

Sponsors included Crossroads Community Church, the Rowland family, Reset Business Consulting, Legacy Global Consulting and Tom and Genny Sedler.

  • Addiction Services Council Gala
    Amy B, board vice president Cindy Rowland, and board member Don Schmitt
  • Addiction Services Council Gala
    CEO Nan Franks speaking
  • Addiction Services Council Gala
    Amy B., with Cindy Rowland and Maria Daniels of Reset Business Consulting
  • Addiction Services Council Gala
    Amy Parker, Michelle Westerkamp
  • Addiction Services Council Gala
    Angenette Levy of Local 12
  • Addiction Services Council Gala
    Sharon Miller of Legacy Business Consulting, Kevin Richardson, development director for the Council, and Maria Daniels of Reset Business Consulting
  • Addiction Services Council Gala
    CEO Nan Franks and Cindy Rowland

