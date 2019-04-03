D. Lynn Meyers ArtsWave selected by Artswave for Sachs Fund Prize

D. Lynn Meyers

ArtsWave selected D. Lynn Meyers as winner of the the Sachs Fund Prize for outstanding accomplishments in the arts.

Meyers is the Ruth Dennis Sawyer/Mary Taft Mahler Producing Artistic Director at Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati.“She’s been a trailblazer in her commitment to Ensemble’s neighborhood of Over-the-Rhine, to theater with a social conscience, and to inclusive arts education,” said said ArtsWave President and CEO Alecia Kintner. The award presentation was slated as part of the ArtsWave Community Campaign, chaired by Cincinnati Bell President & CEO Leigh Fox. The campaign runs through April 30.