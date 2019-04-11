American Jewish Committee celebrates 75th, with event chaired by Lauren and Jimmy Miller and Susie and Bob Castellini

1988 Initial Gifts Reception with Dr. David Schwartz, Harriett Lazarus, Ruth Westheimer and Bob Westheimer

Elaine Blatt and honoree Bob Blatt, winner of the Cincinnati chapter’s Philip Steiner Meritorious Service Award

1965 – Soviet Jewry March National Eternal Light Vigil – Cincinnati Delegation

Thursday, May 2, 5:30 p.m.



The American Jewish Committee will celebrate the 75th anniversary of its Cincinnati regional office. The event will begin with a cocktail reception, followed by dinner and the program.

Lauren and Jimmy Miller and Susie and Bob Castellini are co-chairs.

David Harris, AJC chief executive officer, will be the featured speaker. Since 1990, he has been at the helm of AJC, meeting with world leaders to advance the well-being of Israel, combat anti-Semitism and promote intergroup and interreligious understanding.

In 1906, the American Jewish Committee was established “to prevent the infraction of the civil and religious rights of Jews, in any part of the world.” Guided by this mission, the Cincinnati Area Chapter was organized by Murray Seasongood. Chapter president from 1943 to 1945, Seasongood, along with Maurice Sievers, worked on the constitution and bylaws.

Many of the descendants of AJC’s 61 charter members are still involved in the organization and continue their parents’ and grandparents’ legacy of activism.

Tickets start at $1,250 for two seats.

513-621-4020 or cincinnati@ajc.org