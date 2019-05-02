JDRF will honor Cramers, Vester at Cincinnatians of the Year celebration

Laura Cramer and David Cramer

Saturday, May 11, Duke Energy Convention Center

Laura and David Cramer – driven by their daughter Molly’s Type 1 diabetes diagnosis 15 years ago to become tireless volunteers and leaders of JDRF Southwest Ohio – will be honored as 2019 Cincinnatians of the Year at the organization’s annual gala.

Petra Vester will be honored as the group’s 2019 Cynthia Marver Marmer Volunteer of the Year.

Petra Vester

The black-tie Cincinnatians of the Year Gala draws more than 850 community and business leaders each year. Last year’s event raised a record of nearly $4 million.

David Cramer, with Molly and other family members, has participated JDRF bike-a-thons and has served on the JDRF Southwest Ohio board. Laura Cramer is a member and has chaired the JDRF Cincinnatian of the Year Gala three times.

Vester is an integral part of the chapter’s volunteer team. She is overall gala co-chair and she is also a long-term coach of the JDRF Ride to Cure Diabetes program. She will join the JDRF Southwest Ohio board of directors July 1.

Susan Mustian and Carla Palmore are joining Vester as overall co-chairs of the event.

Tickets are $250.

jdrf.org/swo and click on “fundraising” or call 513-793-3223