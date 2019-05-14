Get inked, make an impact at White Whale Tattoo Flash Day

Em Sites Karns, Jaclin Hastings, T.C. Thomason, Jeremiah Griswold, Annie Bone, Zack Mueller, Becki Griswold and Cici Newman

Sunday, June 2, 10 a.m.-10 p.m, 21c Museum Hotel

Every year, White Whale Tattoo – a fine art and private tattoo atelier – stages a “flash day” during which every penny earned goes toward helping a variety of charities in Guatemala.

This year’s event will move from White Whale’s studio in Walnut Hills to the main gallery at 21c, which provides more room for more artists.

Nine artists will craft tattoos for guests priced on average at $104 per tattoo, which is less than any of the featured artists’ hourly rates.

Last year, White Whale inked 122 tattoos, making a record $12,761. Tattoos will be created on a first-come-first-served basis.

The nine White Whale artists will create a custom flash sheet with about 20 designs per sheet, with several being inspired by 21c’s museum, building and culture.

