JDRF Cincinnatians of the Year gala raises $1.6M, honors Cramer family. Next up? We walk…

JDRF Southwest Ohio raised nearly $1.6 million at its 2019 Cincinnatians of the Year gala, and saluted the Laura and David Cramer Family with the top honors.

With a theme of “Wouldn’t it be nice… to find a cure for T1D?,” the event channeled a 1960s surfer vibe, complete with tunes from Beach Boys tribute band Sail On.

“The Cramer family describes their involvement as being ‘all in’, and that really is the perfect way to describe it,” said JDRF Southwest Ohio Executive Director Melissa Newman. “I don’t think there’s one single event or program at JDRF, from walk, ride, gala, the board – you name it – in which the Cramers haven’t been involved.”

JDRF also recognized its 2019 Cynthia Marver Marmer Volunteer of the Year recipient, Petra Vester, who served as co-chair of the event, along with Susan Mustian and Carla Palmore.

Next up for JDRF is One Walk, on Saturday, June 1, 7 a.m., at Kings Island. All participants regardless of fundraising amount are welcome to attend. And no Kings Island ticket is required to walk. However, participants are encouraged to donate and/or fundraise at minimum of $100. Fruit and water will be available during post-walk festivities.

walk.jdrf.org/kingsisland





Beach Boys tribute band Sail On.



Gala emcee Bob Herzog from Local 12 with JDRF Executive Director Melissa Newman



Gala co-chair Susan Mustian, honorees Laura Cramer and Petra Vester and gala co-chair Carla Palmore



The Cramer Family, 2019 Cincinnatians of the Year: Ethan, Melissa, Molly, Alex, Laura and David



The Cramer Family, 2019 Cincinnatians of the Year Ethan, Melissa, Molly, Alex, Laura and David

JDRF Volunteer of the Year Petra Vester (at-the-podium) with her daughter, Hannah Vester



2019 Volunteer of the Year Petra Vester with daughter Hannah Vester