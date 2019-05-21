Freestore Foodbank Hunger Walk and Taste of the NFL both on the horizon

Dave Lapham speaking at the 2018 Taste of the NFL

Memorial Day is the perfect time to lace up your shoes and hit the pavement to help the Freestore!

The 16th Annual Hunger Walk and 5K Run starts bright and early at 9 a.m. Monday morning, May 27. Since its inception in 2004, the event has raised more than $1,800,000 – the equivalent of 5,400,000 meals – for Freestore Foodbank community partners serving 20 counties in Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky and Southeast Indiana.

Pick-up your t-shirt and packet information at 1250 Tennessee Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45229, Saturday from 10 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Starting point on Monday morning is at The Banks. Freestore Foodbank staff will be on-site at 7 A.M. Same day registration will be available at that time.

Sam Hubbard, Lana Wright, Dan Wright and Billy Price

Then, on Wednesday, June 12, join Cincinnati Bengals Billy Price, Sam Hubbard, their teammates, coaches and former players at Paul Brown Stadium for the 17th annual Taste of the NFL. The dinner-by-the-bite event, featuring host restaurateurs Dan and Lana Wright of Forty Thieves and Holiday Spirits in Over-the-Rhine, runs from 6:30-9:30 p.m. and also benefits the Freestore Foodbank.

Tickets start at $175.

513-482-4501 or tasteofthenflcincinnati.org