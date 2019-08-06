Yvette Simpson, Joe Hoffecker are honorary chairs for Gourmet Grub for Good amateur cook-off

Honorary chairs: Joe Hoffecker, cartoonist and illustrator, and Yvette Simpson, chief executive of Democracy for America

Saturday, Aug. 10, 6–8:30 p.m., Christ Church Cathedral

Southern style mac and cheese, vegetable empanadas, Ma-Po tofu, bloody mary chili and 7-Up cake: Those will be just a few of the 30-plus dishes from community chefs competing at this year’s Gourmet Grub for Good for Community Shares.

Attendees will select the winning amateur chef in each of several categories, including appetizer/salad, soup/side dish, entree, dessert, “locally raised” and “kids’ dish.”

Yvette Simpson and Joe Hoffecker will serve as honorary chairs.

Gourmet Grub for Good raises money to help Community Shares, which assists local nonprofits through fundraising, grassroots activities, advocacy, research and public education.

Tickets are $35 for ages 18 and up, $10 for 17 and under.

cintishares.org