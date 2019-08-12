Checkered flag drops on 2019 Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance

Auto enthusiasts had plenty to keep their engines running at the 42nd annual Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance.
More than 200 collector vehicles were displayed at Ault Park, along with the Will Sherman Automotive Art Show.
Sunday’s show was preceded by a weekend of events, including a fundraising dinner party Friday and a Hangar Party hosted by Executive Jet Management at Lunken Airport on Saturday.
The theme of Sunday’s show was “Mid-Century Modern American Style: 1948-1965,” which was an iconic era in American automotive design. Other special display classes included “95 Years of MG,” “Asian Tuner Cars” and “Survivors.” The show also featured 13 classes of classic, vintage and exotic automobiles and motorcycles.
All photos © Gary Kessler Photography 2019