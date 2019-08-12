Checkered flag drops on 2019 Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance

Auto enthusiasts had plenty to keep their engines running at the 42nd annual Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance.

More than 200 collector vehicles were displayed at Ault Park, along with the Will Sherman Automotive Art Show.

Sunday’s show was preceded by a weekend of events, including a fundraising dinner party Friday and a Hangar Party hosted by Executive Jet Management at Lunken Airport on Saturday.

The theme of Sunday’s show was “Mid-Century Modern American Style: 1948-1965,” which was an iconic era in American automotive design. Other special display classes included “95 Years of MG,” “Asian Tuner Cars” and “Survivors.” The show also featured 13 classes of classic, vintage and exotic automobiles and motorcycles.

All photos © Gary Kessler Photography 2019

Mike Cavanaugh, Derek Moore and Steve Hack

Dave Sheehy and Sue Willis

Diane and Carl Iseman

Dr. Kathleen Hawker, Leo Glass and Linda Greenberg

Ed Hermes, Tony Scalia, Vicki Scalia and Rich Frantz

Fred Jones, Jay Kolb and Kip Wasenko

Graeme and Nikki Daley

Eric Keller

Brad Jaeger, Cody Kirschner and Gary Kirschner

Amy Heekin, Mark Fisk, Kip Wasenko and Missy Fisk

George Elliott, Ann Keeling, Jon Keeling and Dave Hall

Lindsay Sharp, Lindsay Selders, Jeramie Selders and Paul Tucker

Marc Dutton’s 1955 Mercedes Benz 300 SL Coupe

Rocky Corsmeier, Beverly Corsmeier and Greg Ornazian

Lee and Heather Krombholz

Sharon Audretch, Scott Lothmann, Doug Schoonover, Ashraf Shehala and Kat Shehata