Black-tie Meshewa House gala will honor John and Susan Tew

A black-tie gala will formally open the restored Meshewa House at Turner Farm.
A Night of Celebration in Honor of Dr. John and Susan Tew is a community fundraiser to raise funds for the Director’s Chair of the University of Cincinnati Center for Integrative Health and Wellness. The goal is to raise $2 million.
Jeff Thomas Catering will prepare the dinner featuring fresh organic ingredients from Turner Farm. Entertainment will include the UC College-Conservatory of Music, the Cincinnati Ballet, the Cincinnati Opera and the Music Resource Center.