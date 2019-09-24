Lindner Center of HOPE leads fight against mental illness with $3.7M fundraiser

Nearly 600 supporters of the Lindner Center of HOPE raised more than $3.7 million for mental health research and treatment at a September fundraiser at the home of Craig and Frances Lindner.

The evening included a live performance by Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles, fireworks and the presentation of the Mental Health Advocacy Award to Linda and Harry Fath, local philanthropists who in 2017 made an unprecedented pledge to the center.

The center marked its 11th anniversary by hosting the fundraiser using the Beatles mantra “Come Together” to benefit the Lindner Center of HOPE’s fight against mental illness.

Since its founding in 2008, the center’s clinician-scientists have helped more than 40,000 patients, published more than 825 scientific articles, and were instrumental in bringing six new drugs to market for depression, bipolar disorder and eating disorders to improve clinical outcomes and safety.

Pam and Rob Sibcy, event co-chairs; Frances and Craig Lindner, co-founders, Lindner Center of HOPE; Mary and Scott Farmer, event co-chairs

Frances and Craig Lindner

Harry and Linda Fath were awarded the Mental Health Advocacy Award for their generous contributions to the Lindner Center of HOPE.

Harry Fath addresses Craig and Frances Lindner after he and his wife Linda (right) were awarded the Mental Health Advocacy Award.

Rain: A Beatles Tribute Band performed at the “Come Together” celebration.

The home of Frances and Craig Lindner was transformed into an ode to The Beatles.

The night ended with a bang.