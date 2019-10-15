Lighthouse Youth & Family Services’ Fall Event raises more than $74,000

Lighthouse Youth & Family Services’ annual Fall Event raised more than $74,000 for services for young people and families.
Jane and Robert Bohinski hosted the fundraiser at Lilybanks, their historic Hyde Park home, offering lunch by-the-bite from local caterers and restaurants. Wyoming Florist provided the centerpieces.
Guests also enjoyed shopped at nearby boutiques, which contributed a portion of the day’s sales to Lighthouse. Event chairs were Chrissie Blatt and Dina Taylor. WLWT News 5 anchor Sheree Paolello served as emcee.