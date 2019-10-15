Children & Youth, Event Recap, Fundraising, Social Services

Lighthouse Youth & Family Services’ Fall Event raises more than $74,000

by 

Lighthouse Youth & Family Services’ annual Fall Event raised more than $74,000 for services for young people and families.

Jane and Robert Bohinski hosted the fundraiser at Lilybanks, their historic Hyde Park home, offering lunch by-the-bite from local caterers and restaurants. Wyoming Florist provided the centerpieces.

Guests also enjoyed shopped at nearby boutiques, which contributed a portion of the day’s sales to Lighthouse. Event chairs were Chrissie Blatt and Dina Taylor. WLWT News 5 anchor Sheree Paolello served as emcee.

Lighthouse is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Event co-chairs Dina Taylor and Chrissie Blatt
Betsy Shapiro and Merri Gaither Smith
Amy Peterson, Pam Hoynes, Lauren Bergstrom, Kelly Larsen and Molly Lampe
Lisa Brandt, Jan Timmel and Elizabeth Burroughs
Fran Unger and Nancy Apfel
Lilybanks
Nicole Russell and Robyn Wenzke
Jen Murphy, Erica Pontius and Kristie Sheanshang
Nancy Aichholz, Elizabeth Callan and Christine Kommer
Barbara Bennie, Jean Macejko, Nancy Shepardson and Chris Ryan
Carole Rigaud and Candie Simmons
Kristy Verticchio, Beth Wilson and Tenney Verkamp
Mary Wahl, Susanna Goering, Shayne Byer and Melissa Lauer
Karen Abel and Allison Kahn

