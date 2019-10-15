What to Do/Hear/See | Oct. 16-22

When faced with an event of the immense scope of BLINK, what’s a local arts group to do? By the number of events on tap for this week, the apparent answer is “wait a week.” There’s so much to do this weekend, for example, you will have to choose what to omit from our best-bets list. The good news is that, unlike last weekend, you won’t have to walk between venues. The good news is that, unlike last weekend, you won’t have to wear out your walking shoes or wade through crowds between venues. So take a load off, sit a spell and enjoy what’s in store.

CULTURAL EVENT

Krohn Conservatory

Last chance: ‘A Bread Maker’s Garden’

Through Sunday, Oct. 20 | Krohn Conservatory, 1501 Eden Park Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45202

It’s the last weekend for Krohn’s harvest-season survey of the grains that have nourished mankind since the dawn of civilization. They’re growing among the bold colors of seasonal flowers. You also can learn about various methods of growing and harvesting wheat, rye and other bread-making grains.

513-421-5707 or cincinnatiparks.com

FESTIVALS

City Flea

Saturday, October 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. | Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

It may seem early to think of buying holiday gifts (unless you’re one of those people who checked off gift lists in March). But this weekend’s is the last of the fall Fleas, so only the December Holiday Flea will remain to take care of your shopping needs. Why not take advantage of the far better weather this weekend? (Shameless Publishers’ Plug: Visit the Atlas & Lily tent, where you can meet proprietor/daughter Stephanie Fan and co-publisher Elizabeth Mariner.)

thecityflea.com

Fall Food Festival

Sunday, Oct. 20, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. | Findlay Market, 1801 Race St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Live music, delicious beers and fall-themed cocktails, pumpkin painting and a spooky scavenger hunt will complement the fresh local food Sunday at Ohio’s oldest market. Twenty market-area restaurants and vendors will offer samples at this ticketed event. (Ticket sales close at 11 p.m. Saturday.)

513-665-4839 or findlaymarket.org

FILM

‘Neshoba: The Price of Freedom’

Sunday, Oct. 20, 3 p.m. | National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, 50 East Freedom Way, Cincinnati, OH 45202

The Freedom 55 Film Series, marking the 55th anniversary of the Mississippi Summer (or Freedom Summer) voter registration drive, continues with this documentary that looks at how far we have – or haven’t – come since. Three activists were murdered in June 1964 in Neshoba County, a case that came to be known by its FBI description: Mississippi Burning. The crime’s Klan mastermind wasn’t convicted for 40 years, though. By 2005, how did the people of Neshoba feel about that infamous night? Did people’s hearts really change?

513-333-7500 or freedomcenter.org

Lil’s + Lils

Saturday, Oct. 19, 11 a.m. | The Mini Microcinema, 1329 Main St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

You already know the days are numbered for the Mini’s Main Street home. That means we have only a handful of chances to take advantage of the cozy combination of short films for children – many animated – and free Lil’s Bagels and coffee from Iris BookCafe. Savor it while you can.

mini-cinema.org

MUSIC

Here’s where the logjam really hits:

Emerson Quartet

Monday, Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m. | Memorial Hall, 1225 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

For more than 40 years, the Emerson Quartet has been recognized among the world’s greatest chamber ensembles. The group has won nine Grammy Awards, adjusted to one personnel change (cellist Paul Watkins replaced David Finckel in 2013) – and performed seven times with Chamber Music Cincinnati. The last visit marked the Emerson’s 40th anniversary; visit No. 8 on Monday celebrates CMC’s 90th. On the docket is a meat-and-potatoes, heart-of-the-repertoire program: Beethoven’s second “Razumovsky” Quartet (No. 8 in E minor), Dvorak’s “Slavonic” Quartet and Fanny Mendelssohn’s Quartet in E-flat major.

513-342-6870 or cincychamber.org

CSO plays Rouse premiere

Friday, Oct. 18, 11 a.m. | Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

It’s an important but bittersweet week in the Cincinnati Symphony’s 125th anniversary season. Louis Langrée conducts the world premiere of Christopher Rouse’s Symphony No. 6, commissioned by the CSO. What should have been purely a celebration of the Pulitzer- and Grammy-winning composer’s career instead will be a memorial. Rouse, 70, died Sept. 21 of cancer. In his notes on the piece, he made clear he knew he was writing his own musical epitaph. Turn out and hear why Rouse was one of our most respected composers and music educators (he taught 20 years at Juilliard). Also Friday, violinist Guy Braunstein, former Berlin Philharmonic concertmaster, marks the first week of his CSO artist residency as soloist in Lalo’s “Symphonie Espagnole.” The program opens with Ravel’s “Bolero.” Watch to see who gets to grab the wallet off the snare drum to unmute it. (The drummer is, well, busy.) Program repeats at 8 p.m. Saturday.

513-381-3300 or cincinnatisymphony.org

CCO and VAE: Vivaldi and Fauré

VAE and the CCO in rehearsal at Christ Church

Friday, Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m. | Christ Church Cathedral, 318 E. Fourth St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Back when network television was king, they called a night like this a crossover event. Two of the region’s best smaller arts groups join forces for a program of masterpieces in one of our most impressive spaces. It’s officially the Vocal Arts Ensemble’s season opener, but it will be joined by the Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra in a rare post-Summermusik appearance. Eckart Preu, the CCO’s music director, conducts the combined forces in Vivaldi’s Gloria and Fauré’s Requiem. There’s also a new arrangement of the transcendent Tallis Fantasia by Vaughan Williams, including VAE and CCM’s James Bunte on soprano saxophone, a la Jan Garbarek’s recordings with the Hilliard Ensemble.

513-723-1182 or vaecinci.com, ccocincinnati.org

May Festival Chorus

Sunday, Oct. 20, 4 p.m. | Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Speaking of off-season cameos, the May Festival Chorus makes a Russian-accented splash in an a cappella program that features the Russian Orthodox “All-Night Vigil” liturgy – commonly if erroneously called “Vespers.” It’s a mashup of the settings by Rachmaninoff and Tchaikovsky (did you even know Tchaikovsky wrote an “All-Night Vigil”?), with a little Balakirev tossed in for flavor. The Rachmaninoff is one of the great pieces of the choral repertoire. It’s always a joy to hear live.

513-381-3300 or mayfestival.com

KSO: Classical-Jazz Soufflé

Saturday, Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m. | Greaves Hall at NKU, 1 Nunn Drive, Highland Heights, KY 41076

But wait, there’s more. James Cassidy launches the Kentucky Symphony’s 28th season with classical masterpieces as reinterpreted for large ensembles by a trio of heavyweight jazz arrangers. It’s Bach, Brahms, Mussorgsky, Rachmaninoff and Stravinsky a la Eumir Deodato, Milly May and Don Sebesky.

859-431-6216 or kyso.org

CCJO Goes to the Movies

Thursday, Oct. 17, 7 p.m. | The Redmoor, 3187 Linwood Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45208

As Steve Jobs used to say, there’s one more thing. The Cincinnati Contemporary Jazz Orchestra celebrates the cinematic history of its home, the Redmoor, with a program of big band jazz from the silver screen. Expect arrangements old and new from legendary film scores, including “Rocky,” “Mission: Impossible,” “The Magnificent Seven” and “The Pink Panther.”

513-280-8181 or cincinnatijazz.org

THEATER

‘The Addams Family’

Opens Thursday, Oct. 17 | Covedale Center for the Performing Arts, 4990 Glenway Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45238

All together, now: They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky. They’re the Addams family, the lovable crazies created by cartoonist Charles Addams in the 1930s and brought to life most effectively by John Astin, Carolyn Jones, et al., in the 1960s television series. A musical based on the characters opened on Broadway in 2010, this time with Nathan Lane and Bebe Neuwirth as Gomez and Morticia. That’s the show Cincinnati Landmark Productions brings to Covedale. Wednesday Addams is bringing home a “normal” boyfriend. Who’s more frightened? Runs through Nov. 10.

513-241-6550 or cincinnatilandmarkproductions.com

‘The Lifespan of a Fact’

Opens Saturday, Oct. 19 | Playhouse in the Park’s Marx Theatre, 962 Mount Adams Circle, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Fresh off Broadway and out of the headlines, “The Lifespan of a Fact” tells how demanding editor Emily Penrose tasks a young fact-checker to review a major essay by a famous author. The eager young man takes his checking way too far, though, creating a showdown of fact versus fiction.

513-421-3888 or cincyplay.com

‘Deconstructing Broadway’

Monday, Oct. 21, 7 and 9 p.m. | Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati, 1127 Vine St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Are you obsessed with the sassafras Seth Rudetsky brings to Sirius/XM radio and his “Deconstructing” series of online videos? See what all the fuss is about Monday as the Oberlin grad brings his one-man live show to town. The 7 p.m. show already is listed as sold out. Better jump on the 9 p.m. now.

513-421-3555 or ensemblecincinnati.org

VISUAL ART

Art in Bloom

Thursday-Sunday, Oct. 17-Oct. 20 | Cincinnati Art Museum, 953 Eden Park Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Experience the beauty of fresh flowers paired with the Cincinnati Art Museum’s fine art in this biennial event. M&M contributor Cynthia Kukla will be painting in the museum’s Great Hall, Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Stop by to say hello. Also, take part in some of the special events (many with separate admission), family-friendly activities, docent-led tours or conversations and demonstrations by curators and floral arrangers. Thursday also marks the opening of the new ramp to the museum’s main entrance, making visits easier for visitors using wheelchairs, walkers or strollers.

513-721-2787 (ARTS) or cincinnatiartmuseum.org