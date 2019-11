Guest artist Emily Howard joining Studio Collection anniversary event

Emily Howard, “She Steps Into Her Power,” hand-carved linoleum block print

Saturday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Harmony Lodge, Spring Grove Village

For its 25th anniversary, The Studio Collection will welcome Emily Howard as its guest artist. Howard is a printmaker, illustrator and author based in Erlanger, Kentucky, who specializes in block printing.

Susan Naylor, collaged brooch made with hand-painted papers and metal leaf

Howard will join the core Studio Collection group of 11 Cincinnati area artists and artisans: fiber artist Judy Dominic; ceramists Terri Kern and Pam Korte; jewelry makers Lisa Inglert and Susan Naylor; pastel artist Mary Mark; mixed-media artists Renee Harris and Ursula Roma; paper artists Sara Caswell-Pearce and Margaret Rhein; and soap, snack and condiment maker Jennifer Gleason.

facebook.com/cincystudiocollection