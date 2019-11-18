Talbert House event supports Make Camp Possible



Chris Ventura, past chair, ambassadors board; Stacy Cole, Make Camp Possible co-chair; Dwanna Williams, former committee member; and Sam Rossell, chair, ambassadors board

Friday, Nov. 22, 7 p.m., The Phoenix, downtown

Talbert House’s upcoming Make Camp Possible event will take on a Mission: Possible twist this year.

Guests’ mission, should they choose to accept, is to enjoy music by DJ Obvious while sampling food from Duck Donuts, Embers, Hofbrauhaus Newport, House Café & Catering, La Soupe, Macaron Bar, Parlor on Seventh, The Phoenix and Smoke Justis while joining forces to Make Camp Possible.

Emcee for the evening is bestselling author and Fox19 reporter Sara Celi. Stacy Cole and Scot Feldmeyer are co-chairs.

Proceeds support Camp Possible, a therapeutic-based summer camp for children 6-13 struggling with behavioral health.

Tickets include dinner by-the-bite and two drinks.

talberthouse.org