Lights! Camera! Action! Library celebrates Cincinnati and the silver screen

Mention Cincinnati and film in the same breath today, and most people recall movies filmed in the city, such as “Rain Man,” “Traffic,” “Miles Ahead,” “Carol,” “Little Man Tate,” “Milk Money” and “The Public.”
But Cincinnati’s cinematic history dates back to Oct. 12, 1903, when the Mills Edisonia opened on Fountain Square. The new amusement parlor, which housed 140 electric motion picture machines, was the first permanent location in Cincinnati devoted to exhibiting moving images.
The Downtown Main Library’s new exhibit, “Cinema Cincinnati,” celebrates the historic ties to Hollywood, from local theaters to local businesses.
The exhibit also examines Cincinnatians who worked in the movie industry such as iconic stars Theda Bara, Doris Day and Tyrone Power, as well as character actors, screenwriters, directors, cinematographers and production designers.
The exhibit remains on display in the Joseph S. Stern Jr. Cincinnati Room through Jan. 26.