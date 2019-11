More than 650 guests attended the Ronald McDonald House of Greater Cincinnati’s Red Tie Gala at the Hyatt Regency. The “Boots and Bow Ties” evening included a live auction and an Adopt a Family activity.

Organizers say it was the most successful gala yet, grossing more than $750,000.

Teresa Tanner received the 2019 Heart Award, which recognizes a passionate advocate for guest families. She is chair of the Ronald McDonald House board and leads the More Rooms, More Love combined campaign.

Gala chairs Chrissy and Kirk Koppenhoefer

Neil Mullen, Cari Rusk, Jeff Lewis, Meghan Lewis, Andi Orschell, Jeff Orschell, Barry Ward and Lexi Taylor

Belinda Tubbs and Linda Thomas

Vito Damiano, Jennifer Damiano, John Marshall, Doug Adams, Tiffany Adams (kneeling), Kristina Grimm, Bill Kelleher, Amy Belletti and Chris Belletti

Ellie Washington and her family lived at Cincinnati’s Ronald McDonald House for 220 nights.

Executive Director Jennifer Loeb Goodin with Heart Award winner Teresa Tanner

Executive Director Jennifer Loeb Goodin

Marissa Miller, Michael Miller, Jenn Ragland, Jake Ragland, Jen Bastos, David Bastos, Christina Neyra, Nathan Neyra, Amber Sprengard and Joe Sprengard

Ron Nolting, Denise Lubbe, Tim Hildebrand, Cheryl Dukes, Keith Grace, Dawn Grace, Julie Moriarty and Mike Moriarty

Jason Niemann, Brandon Hunter, Canan Edsinduy and Kristin Hunter