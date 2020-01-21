Event Recap

Opera fetes Patricia Beggs’ 35-year career

by  • 

Love was all around at Cincinnati Opera’s 2019 Gala, Love Letters to Patty, honoring Patricia K. Beggs, outgoing Harry Fath general director and CEO. 

Family, friends and fans gathered to celebrate her 35-year career with the company. The evening began with an all-star concert in the Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza’s Hall of Mirrors. 

Beggs received tributes from Harry Fath; Wayne Brown, president of Michigan Opera Theatre; Marc A. Scorca, president/CEO of Opera America; and opera board president Liz Kathman Grubow. 

Former opera president Boris Auerbach and his wife Kathy Patchel surprised Beggs with an oil portrait of her, to be displayed at Music Hall.

Gary T. “Doc” Huffman, Cincinnati Opera chair; Patty Beggs;
and Liz Kathman Grubow, board president
Event co-chairs Anne M. Zaring, Alva Jean Crawford and Catharina Toltzis
Harry and Linda Fath with Marc A. Scorca, president/CEO of Opera America
Melanie M. Chavez, Jeannine Winkelmann and Patty Beggs
John Lanni, Ramsey Houston, Barbara Wilks, Nanci Lanni, Nick Lanni, Katie Lanni and Joe Lanni
Jim Beggs, Patty Beggs and Alvin Crawford
Mike Franzosa, Jennifer Kaufman, Erica Yang, Michael Stadtmiller, Jonathan Buening, Jenni Stadtmiller and Joy Lagdameo
Anne-Marie B. Blancquaert, Angela Powell Walker and Walter Bruyninckx
Jimmy Musuraca-Messer, Kristy Davis and Ryan Messer
James and Ruthann Sammarco
Mona and Richard Kerstine
Marta Pisarska, Michael Maloney and Margaret LeMasters
Susan and John Tew

