Opera fetes Patricia Beggs’ 35-year career
Love was all around at Cincinnati Opera’s 2019 Gala, Love Letters to Patty, honoring Patricia K. Beggs, outgoing Harry Fath general director and CEO.
Family, friends and fans gathered to celebrate her 35-year career with the company. The evening began with an all-star concert in the Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza’s Hall of Mirrors.
Beggs received tributes from Harry Fath; Wayne Brown, president of Michigan Opera Theatre; Marc A. Scorca, president/CEO of Opera America; and opera board president Liz Kathman Grubow.
Former opera president Boris Auerbach and his wife Kathy Patchel surprised Beggs with an oil portrait of her, to be displayed at Music Hall.
Photos by Space Cabin Studios
