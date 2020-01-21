Timeless Gala celebrates 125th anniversary of Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra

The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra celebrated its 125th anniversary with the sold-out Timeless Gala, hosted by co-chairs Lars and Susan Anderson and presented by Fifth Third Private Bank.

Beforehand, the orchestra performed a concert in Music Hall featuring soprano Renée Fleming and pianist Behzod Abduraimov, conducted by CSO Music Director Louis Langrée.

Fleming performed courtesy of the Harold C. Schott Foundation/Francie and Tom Hiltz, Trustees. Many CSO musicians joined the party, courtesy of Randolph L. Wadsworth Jr.

CSO president Jonathan Martin thanked guests for their support and shared a declaration by the Ohio House of Representatives recognizing the anniversary.

Board chair Rob McDonald announced Langrée’s contract extension through 2023-24.

Molly Garber and Tom Garber

Jeff Stegman, Audrey Causilla, Dee Stegman and Tom Stegman

Delores Hargrove-Young and Alecia Kintner

Sarah Carmichael and Greg Carmichael, president and CEO of Fifth Third Bank

Tom Hiltz with co-chairs Susan and Lars Anderson

David Rosenberg, Dianne Rosenberg, Tim Giglio and Ford Clark

Harry Santen, Ann Santen, Whitney Whitis and Aftab Pureval

Trey Devey, Kay Geiger and Joe DelVecchio

Rob McDonald, Alexa McDonald and Jonathan Martin

Kelly Dehan and Rick Staudigel

Heidi Jark and Steve Kenat