Timeless Gala celebrates 125th anniversary of Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra

The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra celebrated its 125th anniversary with the sold-out Timeless Gala, hosted by co-chairs Lars and Susan Anderson and presented by Fifth Third Private Bank.
Beforehand, the orchestra performed a concert in Music Hall featuring soprano Renée Fleming and pianist Behzod Abduraimov, conducted by CSO Music Director Louis Langrée.
Fleming performed courtesy of the Harold C. Schott Foundation/Francie and Tom Hiltz, Trustees. Many CSO musicians joined the party, courtesy of Randolph L. Wadsworth Jr.
CSO president Jonathan Martin thanked guests for their support and shared a declaration by the Ohio House of Representatives recognizing the anniversary.
Board chair Rob McDonald announced Langrée’s contract extension through 2023-24.