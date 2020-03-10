Celebs step out for Cincinnati Arts Association’s Dancing for the Stars

Saturday, April 18, Music Hall Ballroom

Who will be voted Cincinnati’s best celebrity dancer?

Find out when the Cincinnati Arts Association celebrates season 14 of its annual fundraiser, Dancing for the Stars, to benefit CAA’s Overture Awards and arts education programs.

Inspired by the hit ABC-TV show “Dancing with the Stars,” the competition will feature nine Cincinnati celebrities paired with some of the area’s finest professional dancers. The competitive dance for the evening will be the Foxtrot and each dance pair will have 90 seconds to woo the crowd and the judges.

The evening will feature an online auction, music by DJ “Rockin’ Ron” Schumacher of 103.5 WGRR-FM, a pre-event reception and wine tasting, open dancing, lite bites and a cash bar.

Tickets are $150. Tables are available.

513-977-4188 or CincinnatiArts.org/dfts2020

THE STARS:

Gary Cates, former Ohio senator/state representative

Heric Flores, regional account executive, Western Reserve Medical Group

Missy Hendon-Deters, executive director, Boys Hope Girls Hope

Terry Horan, president & CEO, Horan & Associates

Jill Jansen, director of government & external relations, Mercy Health

Elizabeth Knuppel, president, Skystone Partners

Michelle Riegler Krumpelman, philanthropist and public speaker

Sara Mirus, real estate agent, Keller Williams Realty

Lee Tyson, founder and owner, Lee Side Wellness

THE PROS:

• Bonita Brockert, independent dance instructor • Brandon Etheridge, independent dance instructor • Maura Garuccio, independent dance instructor • Desiree Mainous, Arthur Murray Dance Studio • Jeremy Mainous, Arthur Murray Dance Studio • Brian McNamee, Cincinnati Ballroom Company • Jozsef Parragh, independent dance instructor • Josh Tilford, independent dance instructor • Alyenendrov Tsorokean, Phoenix Rising Ballroom